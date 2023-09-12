Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.09.2023 22:40:59

EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Directorate Change
BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

12.09.2023 / 22:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

press release

 

12 September 2023

 

BP CEO Resigns

 

BP plc announces that Bernard Looney has notified the Company that he has resigned as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

 

Murray Auchincloss, the Company's CFO, will act as CEO on an interim basis.

 

In May 2022, the Board received and reviewed allegations, with the support of external legal counsel, relating to Mr Looney's conduct in respect of personal relationships with company colleagues. The information came from an anonymous source.

 

During that review, Mr Looney disclosed a small number of historical relationships with colleagues prior to becoming CEO. No breach of the Company's Code of Conduct was found. However, the Board sought and was given assurances by Mr Looney regarding disclosure of past personal relationships, as well as his future behaviour.

 

Further allegations of a similar nature were received recently, and the Company immediately began investigating with the support of external legal counsel.   That process is ongoing. 

 

Mr Looney has today informed the Company that he now accepts that he was not fully transparent in his previous disclosures.  He did not provide details of all relationships and accepts he was obligated to make more complete disclosure.

 

The Company has strong values and the Board expects everyone at the Company to behave in accordance with those values.  All leaders in particular are expected to act as role models and to exercise good judgement in a way that earns the trust of others.

 

No decisions have yet been made in respect of any remuneration payments to be made to Mr Looney.  In accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006, particulars of any such decisions will be disclosed at such times as, and to the extent that, any such decisions are made.

 

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

 

 

Further information:

bp press office, London - +44 (0)7831 095541, bppress@bp.com

 

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

 

 


12.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: BP p.l.c.
1 St James's Square
SW1Y 4PD London
United Kingdom

 
End of News EQS News Service

1724663  12.09.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1724663&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen

14:30 BP Overweight Barclays Capital
08.09.23 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.09.23 BP Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.08.23 BP Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.08.23 BP Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BP plc (British Petrol) 5,91 -1,88% BP plc (British Petrol)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fehlende Impulse: US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag wechselhaft. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschte in die Verlustzone. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen