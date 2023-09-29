|
29.09.2023 19:40:04
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 29 September 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,114,494 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 1 August 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2436O_1-2023-9-29.pdf
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
29.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1738559 29.09.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
29.09.23
|Looney accused of promoting BP women with whom he had undisclosed relationships (Financial Times)
|
29.09.23
|BP tells staff top US executive is leaving just weeks after CEO exit (Financial Times)
|
29.09.23
|BP tells staff top US executive is leaving just weeks after CEO exit (Financial Times)
|
29.09.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
29.09.23
|Börse London in Grün: FTSE 100 liegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|LSE-Handel: FTSE 100 klettert am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|Freundlicher Handel in Europa: Das macht der STOXX 50 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|22.09.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.09.23
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.09.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.09.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.09.23
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.09.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.09.23
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|13.09.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.09.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.09.23
|BP Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|01.09.23
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.09.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.09.23
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.09.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.08.23
|BP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.23
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|6,13
|-2,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVortageserholung setzt sich fort: ATX und DAX mit Aufschlägen zum Quartalsschluss -- Wall Street letztlich uneins -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins ins Wochenende
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger am Freitag zu. Die Anleger an den US-Börsen agierten am Freitag wankelmütig. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen.