EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

BP p.l.c.

Transaction in Own Shares

BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 8 November 2023 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 4,364,773 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 31 October 2023 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:

London Stock Exchange Cboe (UK)/BXE Cboe (UK)/CXE Number of Shares purchased: 2,526,818 344,230 1,493,725 Highest price paid per Share (pence): 482.35 482.30 482.35 Lowest price paid per Share (pence): 477.70 477.75 477.60 Volume weighted average price paid per Share (pence): 480.0187 480.0425 480.0386

The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Morgan Stanley & Co. International p.l.c. (Intermediary code: MSLNGB2X) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.

Further enquiries:

bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted

average price (pence) Aggregated volume London Stock Exchange 480.0187 2,526,818 Cboe (UK)/BXE 480.0425 344,230 Cboe (UK)/CXE 480.0386 1,493,725

Individual transactions:

To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8474S_1-2023-11-8.pdf

The above Transaction in Own Shares announcement is prepared on a trade basis. It is expected the shares purchased will be delivered to the Company in two working days.

The below Total Number of Voting Rights announcement is prepared on a settlement basis. Only purchased shares delivered to the company for cancellation have been deducted from the total voting rights.

Publication of new total number of voting rights according to Sec. 41 WpHG

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Information on the issuer

BP p.l.c.

1 St. James's Square

London

SW1Y 4PD

UK

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Status at / date of effectiveness Issue of subscription shares (Section 41 (2) WpHG) X Other capital measure (§ 41 (1) WpHG) 08 November 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:

No. Ordinary shares of US$0.25 each (excluding treasury shares) 17,006,494,677 No. Preference shares of £1 each 12,706,252 No. Ordinary shares held in treasury 932,295,778 New total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 17,943,872,955

Ordinary shares have one vote per share and preference shares two votes for every £5 in nominal capital held.

