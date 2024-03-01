EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Preliminary announcement of publication date

Preliminary Announcement on the publication of financial statements

London - 01 March 2024

BP p.l.c. ("bp") announces in accordance with Articles 114 and 117 of the WpHG (the German Securities Act) that the Annual Financial Report in English shall be disclosed on 08 March 2024 and can be found at the following web address: https://www.bp.com/en/global/corporate/investors/results-reporting-and-presentations/annual-report.html.

