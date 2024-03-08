|
08.03.2024 10:50:03
EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c.
/ Directorate Change
BP p.l.c. (the "Company")
8 March 2024
Non-executive director retirements
BP p.l.c. announces that Paula Reynolds and Sir John Sawers will be retiring from the Board at the conclusion of the 2024 annual general meeting of the Company on 25 April 2024 having both served for nine years on the Board.
Appointment of Senior Independent Director
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, BP p.l.c. announces that Dame Amanda Blanc will be appointed as senior independent director with effect from the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company on 25 April 2024.
Dame Amanda joined the board as a non-executive director on 1 September 2022. She is a member of both the people and governance committee and the remuneration committee.
Appointment of Remuneration Committee chair
In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, BP p.l.c. announces that Tushar Morzaria will be appointed as chair of the remuneration committee, on an interim basis, with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General meeting of the Company on 25 April 2024.
Mr Morzaria joined the Board as a non-executive Director on 1 September 2020. He is chair of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration Committee.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
08.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James's Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1854731 08.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Nachrichten
|
12:53
|BP names Aviva boss Amanda Blanc as next senior independent director (Financial Times)
|
12:53
|BP names Aviva boss Amanda Blanc as next senior independent director (Financial Times)
|
10:50
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
10:50
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
07.03.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
06.03.24
|EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
06.03.24
|STOXX-Handel: STOXX 50 mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Starker Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 präsentiert sich mittags fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu BP plc (British Petrol)mehr Analysen
|05.03.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|04.03.24
|BP Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.02.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.03.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|04.03.24
|BP Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.02.24
|BP Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.03.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|04.03.24
|BP Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.02.24
|BP Buy
|UBS AG
|12.02.24
|BP Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.02.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.01.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.01.24
|BP Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BP plc (British Petrol)
|5,57
|-0,04%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinshoffnungen und US-Arbeitsmarktdaten im Blick: ATX pendelt um die Nulllinie -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Wall Street vor freundlichem Handelsauftakt -- Asiens Börsen zum Wochenschluss mit Gewinnen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt bringen die starken Vorgaben keinen Schwung. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen stabile Notierungen zu sehen. Die Wall Street dürfte etwas fester eröffnen. An den größten Börsen in Asien waren am Freitag Gewinne zu sehen.