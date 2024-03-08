EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Directorate Change

BP p.l.c. (the "Company")

8 March 2024

Non-executive director retirements

BP p.l.c. announces that Paula Reynolds and Sir John Sawers will be retiring from the Board at the conclusion of the 2024 annual general meeting of the Company on 25 April 2024 having both served for nine years on the Board.

Appointment of Senior Independent Director

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, BP p.l.c. announces that Dame Amanda Blanc will be appointed as senior independent director with effect from the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company on 25 April 2024.

Dame Amanda joined the board as a non-executive director on 1 September 2022. She is a member of both the people and governance committee and the remuneration committee.

Appointment of Remuneration Committee chair

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, BP p.l.c. announces that Tushar Morzaria will be appointed as chair of the remuneration committee, on an interim basis, with effect from the conclusion of the Annual General meeting of the Company on 25 April 2024.

Mr Morzaria joined the Board as a non-executive Director on 1 September 2020. He is chair of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration Committee.

