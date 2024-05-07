EQS-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Director Declaration

BP p.l.c. (the "Company")

7 May 2024

Appointment of members to the People and Governance Committee

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.11, BP p.l.c. announces that Hina Nagarajan and Johannes Teyssen have been appointed as members of the people and governance committee with effect from 6 May 2024.

Dr Teyssen joined the Board as a non-executive Director on 1 January 2021. He is a member of the safety and sustainability committee.

Ms Nagarajan joined the Board as a non-executive Director on 1 March 2023. She is a member of the audit committee.

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, BP p.l.c. confirms that Tushar Morzaria, non-executive director of the Company, has joined the board of BT Group PLC as a non-executive director, effective as from 7 May 2024.

