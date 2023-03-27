27.03.2023 09:53:29

EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

27.03.2023 / 09:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 2rd Interim Report

Essen March 27, 2023 In the period from March 20, 2023 until and including March 24, 2023 a number of 210,567 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.                                                       

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
20/03/2023 46,388 66.1798
21/03/2023 40,635 67.8385
22/03/2023 40,766 67.6356
23/03/2023 41,002 67.8200
24/03/2023 41,776 67.3609

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including March 24, 2023 amounts to a number of 438,265 shares.              

The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact
Brenntag SE
Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations
Phone: +49 201 6496 2100
thomas.altmann@brenntag.de


27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1592953  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592953&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Brenntag SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Brenntag SEmehr Analysen

15.03.23 Brenntag Buy Warburg Research
14.03.23 Brenntag Buy Baader Bank
14.03.23 Brenntag Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.03.23 Brenntag Kaufen DZ BANK
13.03.23 Brenntag Buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Brenntag SE 68,40 1,06% Brenntag SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Bankensektor lassen nach: ATX etwas fester -- DAX weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht kräftige Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Montag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen