03.04.2023 12:46:22

EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

03.04.2023 / 12:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 3rd Interim Report

Essen April 3, 2023 In the period from March 27, 2023 until and including March 31, 2023 a number of 200,098 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.                                                               

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
27/03/2023 39,523 68.3462
28/03/2023 40,560 68.4528
29/03/2023 40,986 68.0611
30/03/2023 38,839 68.6034
31/03/2023 40,190 69.0743

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including March 31, 2023 amounts to a number of 638,363 shares.                         

The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact
Brenntag SE
Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations
Phone: +49 201 6496 2100
thomas.altmann@brenntag.de


