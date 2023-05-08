|
EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback - 8th Interim Report
Essen May 8, 2023 In the period from May 2, 2023 until and including May 5, 2023 a number of 148,759 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including May 5, 2023 amounts to a number of 1,480,976 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
|24.04.23
|Brenntag Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.23
|Brenntag Buy
|UBS AG
|19.04.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.04.23
|Brenntag Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.04.23
|Brenntag Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
