EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback - 16th Interim Report

Essen July 17, 2023 In the period from July 10, 2023 until and including July 14, 2023 a number of 307,606 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 10/07/2023 54,257 69.8558 11/07/2023 45,030 70.2871 12/07/2023 41,136 70.9636 13/07/2023 39,183 71.5174 14/07/2023 128,000 69.0729

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including July 14, 2023 amounts to a number of 3,472,719 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

