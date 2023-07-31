|
31.07.2023 09:47:53
EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback - 18th Interim Report
Essen July 31, 2023 In the period from July 24, 2023 until and including July 28, 2023 a number of 331,606 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including July 28, 2023 amounts to a number of 4,331,147 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact
31.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Brenntag SE
|Messeallee 11
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.brenntag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1691955 31.07.2023 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Brenntag SE
Analysen zu Brenntag SEmehr Analysen
|18.07.23
|Brenntag Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.07.23
|Brenntag Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Baader Bank
|14.07.23
|Brenntag Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.07.23
|Brenntag Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.07.23
|Brenntag Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.07.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Baader Bank
|14.07.23
|Brenntag Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.07.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.07.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Baader Bank
|06.07.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.07.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.07.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Baader Bank
|20.06.23
|Brenntag Buy
|Warburg Research
|18.07.23
|Brenntag Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.23
|Brenntag Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.23
|Brenntag Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.11.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|13.10.21
|Brenntag Reduce
|Baader Bank
|18.07.23
|Brenntag Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.06.23
|Brenntag Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.05.23
|Brenntag Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.23
|Brenntag Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.05.23
|Brenntag Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
