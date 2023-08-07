EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback - 19th Interim Report

Essen August 7, 2023 In the period from July 31, 2023 until and including August 4, 2023 a number of 389,872 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 31/07/2023 42,731 70.6676 01/08/2023 47,386 70.3716 02/08/2023 95,193 68.5420 03/08/2023 102,227 67.8516 04/08/2023 102,335 67.1674

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including August 4, 2023 amounts to a number of 4,721,019 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact

Brenntag SE

Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Phone: +49 201 6496 2100

thomas.altmann@brenntag.de