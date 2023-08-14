EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback - 20th Interim Report

Essen August 14, 2023 In the period from August 7, 2023 until and including August 11, 2023 a number of 350,980 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 07/08/2023 99,948 67.9923 08/08/2023 99,196 68.1939 09/08/2023 67,029 69.9372 10/08/2023 42,517 70.7353 11/08/2023 42,290 71.1680

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including August 11, 2023 amounts to a number of 5,071,999 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

