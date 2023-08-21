EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback 21st Interim Report

Essen August 21, 2023 In the period from August 14, 2023 until and including August 18, 2023 a number of 195,927 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 14/08/2023 39,667 71.3017 15/08/2023 38,528 71.6828 16/08/2023 38,576 72.0184 17/08/2023 40,379 71.9159 18/08/2023 38,777 71.5393

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including August 18, 2023 amounts to a number of 5,267,926 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact

Brenntag SE

Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Phone: +49 201 6496 2100

thomas.altmann@brenntag.com