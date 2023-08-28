EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback 22nd Interim Report

Essen August 28, 2023 In the period from August 21, 2023 until and including August 25, 2023 a number of 192,394 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 21/08/2023 38,620 72.1825 22/08/2023 38,430 72.5352 23/08/2023 38,352 72.2976 24/08/2023 38,567 72.3942 25/08/2023 38,425 72.1155

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including August 25, 2023 amounts to a number of 5,460,320 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

