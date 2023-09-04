EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback 23rd Interim Report

Essen September 4, 2023 In the period from August 28, 2023 until and including September 1, 2023 a number of 186,162 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 28/08/2023 37,467 72.9178 29/08/2023 37,809 73.2055 30/08/2023 37,181 73.7729 31/08/2023 37,013 74.8444 01/09/2023 36,692 75.0965

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including September 1, 2023 amounts to a number of 5,646,482 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



