02.10.2023 10:12:50

EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

02.10.2023 / 10:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback - 27th Interim Report

Essen October 2, 2023 In the period from September 25, 2023 until and including September 29, 2023 a number of 189,171 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.             

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
25/09/2023 37,862 73.5235
26/09/2023 37,763 73.3430
27/09/2023 38,032 73.1529
28/09/2023 38,041 72.7253
29/09/2023 37,473 73.8242

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including September 29, 2023 amounts to a number of 6,383,069 shares.        

The purchase of the shares of Brenntag SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Brenntag SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact
Brenntag SE
Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations
Phone: +49 201 6496 2100
thomas.altmann@brenntag.com


02.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Brenntag SE
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1739143  02.10.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1739143&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

