25.10.2023 13:20:51
EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback - Final notification for the first tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 7 March 2022 and 30th Interim Report
Essen – October 25, 2023 – On October 20, 2023, Brenntag SE completed the acquisition of shares in Brenntag SE under the first tranche of the share buyback programme announced on March 7, 2023 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
As part of the first tranche of the share buyback, a total of 7,046,163 shares (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0) were bought back. This corresponds to approx. 4.56% of the company’s registered share capital. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange was EUR 70.9606. The total price of the shares acquired was EUR 499,999,911.28.
The shares were repurchased by a credit institution mandated by Brenntag SE exclusively via the Xetra trading system on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
All shares acquired in course of the first tranche of the share buyback programme will be cancelled and the share capital of Brenntag SE will be consequently reduced.
We will provide information about the start of the second tranche of the buyback programme with a value of up to EUR 250 million in a separate notification.
Share buyback - 30th Interim Report
In the period from October 16, 2023 until and including October 20, 2023 a number of 256,759 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices were as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including October 20, 2023 amounts to a number of 7,046,163 shares.
