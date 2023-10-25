EQS-CMS: Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Brenntag SE / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Brenntag SE: Release of a capital market information



25.10.2023 / 13:20 CET/CEST

Share buyback - Final notification for the first tranche of the share buyback programme announced on 7 March 2022 and 30th Interim Report

Essen – October 25, 2023 – On October 20, 2023, Brenntag SE completed the acquisition of shares in Brenntag SE under the first tranche of the share buyback programme announced on March 7, 2023 in accordance with Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

As part of the first tranche of the share buyback, a total of 7,046,163 shares (ISIN DE000A1DAHH0) were bought back. This corresponds to approx. 4.56% of the company’s registered share capital. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange was EUR 70.9606. The total price of the shares acquired was EUR 499,999,911.28.

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution mandated by Brenntag SE exclusively via the Xetra trading system on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

All shares acquired in course of the first tranche of the share buyback programme will be cancelled and the share capital of Brenntag SE will be consequently reduced.

We will provide information about the start of the second tranche of the buyback programme with a value of up to EUR 250 million in a separate notification.

Share buyback - 30th Interim Report

In the period from October 16, 2023 until and including October 20, 2023 a number of 256,759 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Brenntag SE; disclosed by Brenntag SE on March 13, 2023 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on March 13, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices were as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 16/10/2023 46,715 71.2870 17/10/2023 55,392 68.8809 18/10/2023 38,921 69.0299 19/10/2023 79,000 68.2330 20/10/2023 36,731 67.7066

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Brenntag SE at https://corporate.brenntag.com/en/investor-relations/brenntag-share/share-buyback-2023/.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from March 13, 2023 until and including October 20, 2023 amounts to a number of 7,046,163 shares.

Contact

Brenntag SE

Thomas Altmann, Senior Vice President Corporate Investor Relations

Phone: +49 201 6496 2100

thomas.altmann@brenntag.com