EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback - Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

ISIN: DE0005419105

The share buy-back programme announced by CANCOM SE in an ad hoc announcement on 21 June 2023 will begin on 3 July 2023 and is scheduled to end on 30 June 2024 at the latest. A securities firm or credit institution will buy back a maximum of up to 3,854,800 shares in the Company, but the buyback is limited to such number of shares or to a total purchase price of EUR 155,000,000.00 excluding incidental acquisition costs.

The Executive Board thus makes use of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 28 June 2022 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with para. 71 sec. 1 no. 8 AktG. Accordingly, the Executive Board is authorised, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to acquire treasury shares of the Company up to a total of 10 percent of the share capital until 27 June 2027. The 10 percent limit is determined by the amount of share capital at the time the authorisation becomes effective. The acquisition shall be made on the stock exchange or by means of a public purchase offer addressed to all shareholders of the Company. If the shares are purchased on the stock exchange, the purchase price (excluding incidental costs) may not be more than 10 percent higher or lower than the arithmetic mean of the closing auction prices for CANCOM SE shares in XETRA trading (or a comparable successor system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last three trading days prior to the purchase or the assumption of an obligation to purchase. The authorisation may be exercised for any legally permissible purpose, in particular in pursuit of one or more of the objectives set out in items 4 a) to f) and 5 of the authorisation, as well as on one or more occasions, in whole or in part, individually or jointly.

The Company will carry out the acquisition in accordance with the requirements of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 and on the basis of the authorisation of the General Meeting of 28 June 2022.

The share buy-back will be carried out on behalf and for the account of CANCOM SE through the involvement of an independent securities firm or credit institution. The securities firm or credit institution must carry out the acquisition of shares in CANCOM SE in accordance with the aforementioned regulations and comply with the provisions of the authorisation of 28 June 2022.

In accordance with Article 4 (2b) of EU Regulation 2016/1052, the investment firm or credit institution shall make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of shares in CANCOM SE independently of and without influence by CANCOM SE. CANCOM SE will not influence the decisions of the securities firm or credit institution in this respect. Accordingly, the investment firm or the credit institution may not acquire more than 25 percent of the average daily share turnover on the stock exchange on which the respective purchase is made on any one day. The average daily share turnover shall be calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume in the 20 trading days prior to the purchase date.

The Executive Board of CANCOM SE may, to the extent legally permissible, suspend the share buy-back programme at any time and in compliance with the insider law provisions of EU Regulation 596/2014 - resume it.

The transactions shall be appropriately announced in a manner that complies with the requirements of Article 5 (3) of EU Regulation 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of EU Regulation 2016/1052 no later than the end of the seventh trading day following their execution, in detailed form as well as in aggregated form, and shall be published, inter alia, on the Company's website at https://www.cancom.com in the "Investors" section.



Munich, Germany, 29 June 2023

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board