EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback / 4th interim notification Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 24 July 2023 up to and including 28 July 2023, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 86.458 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 21 June 2023 and the announcement of 29 June 2023 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 July 2023.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of treasury shares acquired

(in units) Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places

(in EUR) 24.07.2023 16,306 25.4462 25.07.2023 21,090 25.6216 26.07.2023 15,351 25.5433 27.07.2023 22,339 26.2351 28.07.2023 11,372 25.9788

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 3 July 2023 to 366.987.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2023/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 31 July 2023

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board