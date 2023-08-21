EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

21.08.2023 18:00:04

Share buyback / 7th interim notification Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 14 August 2023 up to and including 18 August 2023, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 115,912 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 21 June 2023 and the announcement of 29 June 2023 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 July 2023.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of treasury shares acquired
(in units)		 Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places
(in EUR)
14.08.2023 30,923 24.5821
15.08.2023 31,670 24.1911
16.08.2023 15,725 23.9103
17.08.2023 20,827 23.9876
18.08.2023 16,767 23.5543

 

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 3 July 2023 to 715,506.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2023/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

 

Munich, Germany, 21 August 2023

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board

 


