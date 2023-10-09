EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback / 14th interim notification Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 2 October 2023 up to and including 6 October 2023, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 81,936 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 21 June 2023 and the announcement of 29 June 2023 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 July 2023.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Total number of treasury shares acquired

(in units) Volume-weighted average price excluding incidental acquisition costs, commercially rounded to four decimal places

(in EUR) 02.10.2023 19,351 25.1611 03.10.2023 19,447 24.2320 04.10.2023 15,282 24.5468 05.10.2023 10,469 24.9304 06.10.2023 17,387 25.0817

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 3 July 2023 to 1,408,108.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2023/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 9 October 2023

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board