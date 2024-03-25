|
EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE
/ Share buyback / 38th interim notification
Share buyback / 38th interim notification – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
In the period from 18 March 2024 up to and including 22 March 2024, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 75,722 treasury shares as part of the share buyback programme, the start of which was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 21 June 2023 and the announcement of 29 June 2023 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052. Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 July 2023.
The shares were acquired as follows:
This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback programme since 3 July 2023 to 3,713,485.
Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2023/.
The treasury shares were acquired by a bank commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, Germany, 25 March 2024
CANCOM SE
The Executive Board
