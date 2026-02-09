EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE / Buybak 2025 / 17th Interim Notification

CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information



09.02.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Share buyback / 17th Interim Report – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

In the period from 02 February 2026 up to and including 06 February 2026, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 61,652 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, of which the start date 22 September 2025 was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 09 September 2025 and the announcement of 18 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and Article 2 para.1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price in XETRA trading, commercially rounded to four decimal places

(in EUR) 02.02.2026 11,559 28.4608 03.02.2026 11,772 28.2075 04.02.2026 12,096 26.7036 05.02.2026 12,853 26.2543 06.02.2026 13,372 25.2791

This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback program since 22 September 2025 to 1,278,666.

Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 para.1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2025/.

The treasury shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, Germany, 09 February 2026

CANCOM SE

The Executive Board