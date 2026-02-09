CANCOM Aktie
WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105
|
09.02.2026 18:00:04
EQS-CMS: CANCOM SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CANCOM SE
/ Buybak 2025 / 17th Interim Notification
Share buyback / 17th Interim Report – Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
In the period from 02 February 2026 up to and including 06 February 2026, CANCOM SE acquired a total of 61,652 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program, of which the start date 22 September 2025 was announced in the ad hoc announcement of 09 September 2025 and the announcement of 18 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 para. 1 a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 and Article 2 para.1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The shares were acquired as follows:
This brings the total volume of treasury shares repurchased by CANCOM SE under the share buyback program since 22 September 2025 to 1,278,666.
Further information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 5 para.1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with. Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the internet at https://investors.cancom.com/share-buyback-2025/.
The treasury shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by CANCOM SE exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, Germany, 09 February 2026
CANCOM SE
The Executive Board
09.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CANCOM SE
|Erika-Mann-Straße 69
|80636 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.cancom.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2273384 09.02.2026 CET/CEST
