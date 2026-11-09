CEWE Stiftung Aktie

CEWE Stiftung ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 540390 / ISIN: DE0005403901

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09.11.2026 10:13:01

EQS-CMS: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA / Share buyback 2026: 8th Interim Report
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

09.11.2026 / 10:13 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Release of a capital market information 

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA:

Share buy-back – 8th Interim Report

Announcement according to Art. 5 Section 1 b, Section 3 of regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Oldenburg, 9 November 2026. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (SDAX, ISIN: DE 0005403901) has bought back own company shares on the stock exchange since 15 September 2026. The repurchase is based on authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting of 15 June 2022 to acquire up to 10 % of the company's own shares. The repurchase of shares will be exercised independently and without the influence of the company by Baader Bank AG, Munich, upon application of the safe harbour regulations.

In the period from 2 November 2026 up to and including 9 November 2026 a total of 2,800 shares were acquired as part of a share buy-back:

 

Date Shares bought back [units] Average price
[euros]		 Volume
[euros]
02.11.2026 600 113.40000 68,040.00
03.11.2026 600 115.26667 69,160.00
04.11.2026 400 112.80000 45,120.00
05.11.2026 600 114.50000 68,700.00
06.11.2026 600 112.50000 67,500.00

 

The total number of shares purchased as part of this share buy-back from 15 September 2026 up to and including 6 November 2026 therefore amounts to 25,600 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on the website of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA at ir.cewe.de under section Investor Relations / The share of CEWE / Share buy-back program.

 

Should you have any queries, please contact:
CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

Axel Weber (Head of Group Controlling & Investor Relations)
email: IR@cewe.de


09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
Meerweg 30-32
26133 Oldenburg
Germany
Internet: www.cewe.de
LEI Code: 529900IDFHN9MQ3WUD64

 
End of News EQS News Service

2430782  09.11.2026 CET/CEST

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