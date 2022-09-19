|
19.09.2022 21:15:36
EQS-CMS: Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: CHERRY AG
/ Cherry AG: Acquisition of treasury shares 14. interim report
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares 14. interim report
In the period from September 12, up to and including September 16, 2022, a total of 26,302 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2022. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2022 was announced with notification of June 10, 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The total volume of shares repurchased in the period from September 12, up to and including September 16, 2022, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2022 so far, amounts to 602,261 pieces of shares.
The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Cherry AG, exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA-trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/
Munich, September 19, 2022
Cherry AG
The Management Board
-------------------------------
About Cherry
Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices. The business focus is on mechanical keyboard switches for gaming keyboards as well as various computer input devices, which are used in a wide range of applications especially in the areas of gaming, office, industry and cybersecurity as well as solutions for the healthcare industry. Since its founding in 1953, Cherry, with its two business areas Gaming and Professional, has stood for innovative and high-quality products that are developed specifically to meet the needs of its customers.
Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach (Germany), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.
More information is available online at: www.cherry.de
Contact:
Dr. Kai Holtmann
Investor Relations
Einsteinstraße 174, c/o Design Offices Bogenhausen, 81677 Munich, Germany
Postal address: Cherrystrasse 2, 91275 Auerbach, Germany
T +49 (0)175-1971503
F +49 (0)9643 20 61-900
E-mail: kai.holtmann@cherry.de
19.09.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cherry AG
|Einsteinstraße 174, Design Offices Bgh
|81677 München
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1445665 19.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CHERRYmehr Nachrichten
|
19.09.22
|EQS-CMS: Cherry AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
19.09.22
|EQS-CMS: Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12.09.22
|DGAP-CMS: Cherry AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12.09.22
|DGAP-CMS: Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
05.09.22
|DGAP-CMS: Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
05.09.22
|DGAP-CMS: Cherry AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
29.08.22
|DGAP-CMS: Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
29.08.22
|DGAP-CMS: Cherry AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu CHERRYmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CHERRY
|5,77
|0,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerPositiver Start in die Woche des Fed-Zinsentscheides: Dow schlussendlich fester -- ATX und DAX schließen nach Aufholjagd im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Verlusten
Die US-Börsen drehten im Montagshandel ins Plus. Dem heimischen gelang ebenso wie dem deutschen Aktienmarkt nach einem schwachen Start letztlich noch der Sprung in die Gewinnzone. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Montag bergab - Japans Börsen blieben wegen eines Feiertags geschlossen.