EQS-CMS: Cherry AG: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 27. interim report

In the period from December 5, up to and including December 9, 2022, a total of 14,406 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2022. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2022 was announced with notification of June 10, 2022, pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The total volume of shares repurchased in the period from December 5, up to and including December 9, 2022, the volume-weighted average price and the volume in euros are as follows:

Date

(MMDDYYYY) Total volume of repurchased shares (piece) Volume-weighted average price (Euro) Volume

(Euro) December 5, 2022 2,741 6.9656 19,092.67 December 6, 2022 2,432 6.8437 16,643.85 December 7, 2022 3,063 6.4892 19,876.44 December 8, 2022 3,094 6.5671 20,318.72 December 9, 2022 3,076 6.4930 19,972.54

The total number of shares, repurchased during the Share Buyback Program 2022 so far, amounts to 860,408 pieces of shares.

The share buyback is carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Cherry AG, exclusively via the stock exchange in the electronic XETRA-trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: https://ir.cherry.de/

Munich, December 12, 2022

Cherry AG

The Management Board

-------------------------------

About Cherry

Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice and headsets for applications in the gaming & e-sports, office & hybrid workplaces, industry and healthcare sectors. Since its founding in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products designed specifically to meet diverse customer needs.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate (Bavaria) and employs over 500 people in production facilities in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria) as well as in several sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei and Hong Kong.

More information is available online at: https://ir.cherry.de/

