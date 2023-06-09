EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

09.06.2023 20:18:22

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Commerzbank AG Share BuyBack June 07,2023 - June 09,2023
09.06.2023 / 20:18 CET/CEST
Frankfurt am Main, June 09,2023

In the period from June 07, 2023 to, and including, June 09,2023 Commerzbank AG has purchased a number of 3,208,539 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback program which has been published by the announcement of June 06, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:
     
Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)
07/06/2023 1,306,845 9.7445
08/06/2023 945,581 9.8864
09/06/2023 956,113 9.8909
 
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback program since June 07, 2023 through, and including, June 09,2023 amounts to 3,208,539.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.
Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Commerzbank AG (www.investor-relations.commerzbank.com).
 

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
