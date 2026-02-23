EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



23.02.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

Status Share Buyback



In the period from February 16, 2026 to and including February 20, 2026 Commerzbank AG has purchased 4,448,507 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme which has been published by the announcement of February 11, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows: Day of Purchase Number of shares Average price (EUR) 16/02/2026 979,331 32.6752 17/02/2026 933,597 33.1203 18/02/2026 845,996 34.1826 19/02/2026 847,194 34.1343 20/02/2026 842,389 34.4259

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since February 12, 2026 through, and including, February 20, 2026 amounts to 6,289,158 shares.

In the period from February 17, 2026 to and including February 19, 2026, Commerzbank has additionally repurchased a total of 7,170 shares under its Employee Share Buyback Programme 2026/I. The buyback has been completed.

Shares were purchased as follows: Buyback period Number of shares Average price (EUR) 17/02/2026 – 19/02/2026 7,170 33.7838

The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.

