23.02.2026 13:05:03

EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

23.02.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, February 23, 2026
Status Share Buyback

In the period from February 16, 2026 to and including February 20, 2026 Commerzbank AG has purchased 4,448,507 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme which has been published by the announcement of February 11, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Day of Purchase Number of shares Average price (EUR)
16/02/2026  979,331 32.6752
17/02/2026  933,597 33.1203
18/02/2026  845,996 34.1826
19/02/2026  847,194 34.1343
20/02/2026  842,389 34.4259

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since February 12, 2026 through, and including, February 20, 2026 amounts to 6,289,158 shares.
In the period from February 17, 2026 to and including February 19, 2026, Commerzbank has additionally repurchased a total of 7,170 shares under its Employee Share Buyback Programme 2026/I. The buyback has been completed.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Buyback period Number of shares Average price (EUR)
17/02/2026 – 19/02/2026 7,170 33.7838

The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.
 

23.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

2279998  23.02.2026 CET/CEST

