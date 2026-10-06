Commerzbank Aktie

Commerzbank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: CBK100 / ISIN: DE000CBK1001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.10.2026 10:53:01

EQS-CMS: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback
Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

06.10.2026 / 10:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, October 6, 2026

Status Share Buyback

In the period from September 28, 2026 to and including October 2, 2026, Commerzbank AG purchased a total of 1,871,048 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buyback programme, which was announced on September 3, 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Day of Purchase Number of shares Average price (EUR)
28/09/2026 376,105 42.5412
29/09/2026 376,357 42.5128
01/10/2026 552,218 39.8393
02/10/2026 566,368 38.8440

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buyback programme since September 4, 2026 through and including October 2, 2026 amounts to 8,126,141 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Commerzbank AG.


06.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft
Kaiserstraße 16
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de
LEI Code: 851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56

 
End of News EQS News Service

2411120  06.10.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Commerzbank

mehr Nachrichten