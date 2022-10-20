NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.10.2022 14:33:43

EQS-CMS: Correction of a release from 10/10/2022, 10:20 CET/CEST - Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Share Buyback
Correction of a release from 10/10/2022, 10:20 CET/CEST - Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

13.10.2022 / 14:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 29thinterim announcement

Essen 13 October 2022 - In the period from 03 October 2022 up to and including 07 October 2022, a number of 98,975 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
     
     
03.10.2022 19,649 8.7147
04.10.2022 19,611 8.7318
05.10.2022 19,754 8.6683
06.10.2022 19,811 8.6433
07.10.2022 20,150 8.4972

 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 07 October 2022 amounts to a number of 2,112,494  shares.


The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Investor Relations

Instone Real Estate Group SE

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen

Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137

Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

 


13.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1462991  13.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1462991&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Instone Real Estate Group AGmehr Analysen

11.10.22 Instone Real Estate Group Underweight Barclays Capital
12.08.22 Instone Real Estate Group Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11.08.22 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Warburg Research
26.07.22 Instone Real Estate Group Buy Warburg Research
30.05.22 Instone Real Estate Group Neutral Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Instone Real Estate Group AG 6,91 12,91% Instone Real Estate Group AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positive Vorgaben von der Wall Street: ATX-Anleger in Kauflaune -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sorgen die US-Vorgaben für Kauflaune. Auch der DAX zeigt sich mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen