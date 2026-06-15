IONOS Aktie
WKN DE: A3E00M / ISIN: DE000A3E00M1
|
15.06.2026 14:41:03
EQS-CMS: Correction of a release from 15/06/2026, 10:31 CET/CEST - IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IONOS Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback – 9th Interim Announcement
In the period from 08 June 2026 up to and including 12 June 2026, IONOS Group SE purchased a total of 269,019 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The start of the share buyback program was announced on 30 March 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 for 30 March 2026.
Shares were bought as follows:
Therefore, the overall volume of the shares bought back by IONOS Group SE through the share buyback program since 30 March 2026 is 1,521,501 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 sec. 1 b) and sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 sec. 2 and sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via http://www.ionos-group.com/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html
The purchase of the treasury shares was carried out by a bank mandated by IONOS Group SE exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Montabaur, 15 June 2026
IONOS Group SE
The Management Board
15.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IONOS Group SE
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2346252 15.06.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IONOS
|
15:59
|Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: TecDAX sackt am Nachmittag ab (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: TecDAX schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
15.06.26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: TecDAX letztendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
15.06.26
|EQS-CMS: Correction of a release from 15/06/2026, 10:31 CET/CEST - IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15.06.26
|EQS-CMS: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 15.06.2026, 10:31 Uhr CET/CEST - IONOS Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
15.06.26
|EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15.06.26
|EQS-CMS: IONOS Group SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12.06.26
|XETRA-Handel: TecDAX mittags mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu IONOS
|21.05.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.05.26
|IONOS Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.26
|IONOS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.05.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.05.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.05.26
|IONOS Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.26
|IONOS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.05.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.05.26
|IONOS Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.05.26
|IONOS Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.05.26
|IONOS Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.05.26
|IONOS Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.26
|IONOS Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.05.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|19.03.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.02.26
|IONOS Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IONOS
|27,10
|-1,09%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX fester -- DAX stabil -- Wall Street im Plus -- Nikkei mit neuen Rekorden, Chinas Börsen zurückhaltend
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Mittwoch an, der deutsche Leitindex kommt daneben kaum vom Fleck. An der Wall Street geht es nach oben. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten am zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Tendenz.