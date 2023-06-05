|
EQS-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG
/ Share Buy-back
Covestro AG: Disclosure of a capital market information
Covestro AG / Share buyback
Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback 3rd Tranche / 3rd Interim Report
In the period from May 29, 2023 until and including June 2, 2023 a number of 207,680 shares were bought back within the framework of the third tranche of the share buyback program of Covestro AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 17, 2023 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for May 17, 2023.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the 3rd tranche share buyback program in the period from May 17, 2023 until and including June 2, 2023 amounts to a number of 524,885 shares.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the share buyback program in the period from March 21, 2022 until and including June 2, 2023 amounts to a number of 4,004,841 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Covestro AG was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Covestro AG; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors.
Leverkusen, June 5, 2023
|22.05.23
