05.06.2023 17:48:04

EQS-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share Buy-back
Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

05.06.2023 / 17:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Covestro AG: Disclosure of a capital market information

Covestro AG / Share buyback

 

Disclosure according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback 3rd Tranche / 3rd Interim Report

 

In the period from May 29, 2023 until and including June 2, 2023 a number of 207,680 shares were bought back within the framework of the third tranche of the share buyback program of Covestro AG, the start of which was disclosed on May 17, 2023 pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for May 17, 2023.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
05/29/2023 40,625 38.6477
05/30/2023 41,715 38.2255
05/31/2023 41,225 36.8180
06/01/2023 43,000 36.3099
06/02/2023 41,115 38.0085

 

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the 3rd tranche share buyback program in the period from May 17, 2023 until and including June 2, 2023 amounts to a number of 524,885 shares.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back in the course of the share buyback program in the period from March 21, 2022 until and including June 2, 2023 amounts to a number of 4,004,841 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Covestro AG was carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Covestro AG; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors.

 

Leverkusen, June 5, 2023


05.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Covestro AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
51373 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1649817  05.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1649817&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Covestro AGmehr Analysen

22.05.23 Covestro Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.05.23 Covestro Neutral UBS AG
16.05.23 Covestro Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
09.05.23 Covestro Kaufen DZ BANK
08.05.23 Covestro Neutral UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Covestro AG 38,35 -0,39% Covestro AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach guten Nachrichten vom US-Arbeitsmarkt: ATX schließt an Nulllinie -- DAX letztendlich mit Abgaben -- Schlussendlich Gewinne an Asiens Börsen
Am heimischen Markt war am Montag Zurückhaltung spürbar. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren Verluste zu sehen. An den US-Börsen ist am Montag kein gemeinsamer Konsens zu finden. In Fernost übernahmen am Montag die Käufer das Ruder.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen