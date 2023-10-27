|
27.10.2023 15:16:16
EQS-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG
/ Share buyback
Covestro AG: Disclosure of a capital market information
Covestro AG / Share buyback
Disclosure according to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Final statement on the share buyback announced on February 28, 2022
The Board of Management of Covestro AG decided on October 26, 2023, to terminate the share buyback program ahead of schedule. On February 28, 2022, Covestro AG had disclosed the start of the share buyback program pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
The share buyback program had been intended to reach a volume of up to Euro 500 million (without ancillary transaction costs) and to be concluded by February 28, 2024, at the latest. The volume of shares which within the framework of the share buyback program had been bought back in the period from March 21, 2022, until and including June 29, 2023, amounts to a number of 4,687,991 shares; this corresponds to 2.4 percent of the share capital. The average purchase price per share was Euro 42.50. The total price excluding ancillary transaction costs was Euro 199,216,990.70. The purchase of the shares was carried out by banks that had been commissioned by Covestro AG via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
As originally planned, the repurchased shares are generally to be cancelled.
Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors.
Leverkusen, October 27, 2023
27.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1759601 27.10.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Covestro AGmehr Nachrichten
|
27.10.23
|DAX aktuell: DAX letztendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.23
|Covestro-Aktie sinkt: Covestro senkt Erwartungen und beendet Aktienrückkaufprogramm frühzeitig (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.23
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: DAX-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.23
|Börse Frankfurt in Grün: LUS-DAX nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.23
|EQS-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
27.10.23
|EQS-CMS: Covestro AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
27.10.23
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Covestro unter Druck - Übernahmefantasie leidet etwas (dpa-AFX)
|
27.10.23
|ROUNDUP 2: Chemiekonzern Covestro wird vorsichtiger - keine Adnoc-Neuigkeiten (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Covestro AGmehr Analysen
|27.10.23
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.10.23
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|27.10.23
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.23
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.23
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.10.23
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|27.10.23
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.23
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.10.23
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.23
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|27.10.23
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.10.23
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.09.23
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.09.23
|Covestro Add
|Baader Bank
|02.03.23
|Covestro Reduce
|Baader Bank
|08.02.23
|Covestro Reduce
|Baader Bank
|09.11.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.10.23
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.10.23
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.10.23
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.23
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.09.23
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Covestro AG
|46,59
|-3,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.