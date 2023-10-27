EQS-CMS: Covestro AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Covestro AG / Share buyback

27.10.2023 / 15:16 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Covestro AG / Share buyback

Disclosure according to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Final statement on the share buyback announced on February 28, 2022

The Board of Management of Covestro AG decided on October 26, 2023, to terminate the share buyback program ahead of schedule. On February 28, 2022, Covestro AG had disclosed the start of the share buyback program pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

The share buyback program had been intended to reach a volume of up to Euro 500 million (without ancillary transaction costs) and to be concluded by February 28, 2024, at the latest. The volume of shares which within the framework of the share buyback program had been bought back in the period from March 21, 2022, until and including June 29, 2023, amounts to a number of 4,687,991 shares; this corresponds to 2.4 percent of the share capital. The average purchase price per share was Euro 42.50. The total price excluding ancillary transaction costs was Euro 199,216,990.70. The purchase of the shares was carried out by banks that had been commissioned by Covestro AG via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

As originally planned, the repurchased shares are generally to be cancelled.

Further information according to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Covestro AG at www.covestro.com/en/investors .

Leverkusen, October 27, 2023