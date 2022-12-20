Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen!-w-
EQS-CMS: Cryptology Asset Group PLC: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
20.12.2022 / 03:43 CET/CEST
Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares - 22. Interim report

In the period from 12. December 2022 up to and including 16. December 2022 were 1,330 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 12 December 2022 up to and including 16 December 2022, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

 

Date Total number of shares bought back (number)   Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)  
12.12.22 -   - -  
13.12.22 1080   2.30 2484.00  
14.12.22 -   -                         -  
15.12.22 -   - -  
16.12.22 250   2.20 550.00  
           

 

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 16 December 2022 amounts to 39,970 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.cryptology-ag.com 

Sliema/Malta, 19 December 2022

Cryptology Asset Group plc Board of Directors


Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com

 
