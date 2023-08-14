EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program Interim Report 2

In the time period from 07 August 2023 until and including 11 August 2023, a number of 861,559 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Purchase Volume (EUR) Trading Venue (MIC code) 07 August 2023 390,756 33.8297 13,219,158.25 Xetra 07 August 2023 136,964 33.8314 4,633,683.87 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 10 August 2023 234,657 34.0971 8,001,123.19 Xetra 10 August 2023 99,182 34.0905 3,381,163.97 CBOE Europe (CEUX)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 11 August 2023 amounts to 2,366,398 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 14 August 2023

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management