EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program Interim Report 6

In the time period from 04 September 2023 until and including 08 September 2023, a number of 264,269 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on 01 August 2023, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 02 August 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 05 September 2023 6,139 31.7900 195,158.81 Xetra 06 September 2023 43,504 31.9419 1,389,600.42 Xetra 06 September 2023 9,510 31.9372 303,722.77 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 06 September 2023 7,115 31.9395 227,249.54 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 06 September 2023 5,841 31.9384 186,552.19 Aquis Europe (AQEU) 07 September 2023 145,928 32.2084 4,700,107.40 Xetra 07 September 2023 25,299 32.1325 812,920.12 CBOE Europe (CEUX) 07 September 2023 11,813 32.1617 379,926.16 Turquoise Europe (TQEX) 07 September 2023 9,120 32.1385 293,103.12 Aquis Europe (AQEU)

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 02 August 2023 until and including 08 September 2023 amounts to 4,943,236 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program.

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 13 September 2023

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management