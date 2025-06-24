EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Information on share buyback program - Interim Report 68 In the time period from 16 June 2025 until and including 20 June 2025, a number of 563,067 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 on 01 August 2023 the start of the share buyback and on 16 September 2024 the start of the second tranche. Shares were bought back as follows: Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) 16 June 2025 50,000 38.8423 1,942,115.00 XETRA 17 June 2025 50,000 38.7960 1,939,800.00 XETRA 18 June 2025 50,000 37.8447 1,892,235.00 XETRA 19 June 2025 124,643 37.7411 4,704,163.93 XETRA 19 June 2025 63,012 37.7928 2,381,399.91 CBOE Europe(CEUX) 19 June 2025 7,504 37.7991 283,644.45 Turquoise Europe(TQEX) 19 June 2025 5,280 37.7021 199,067.09 Aquis Europe(AQEU) 20 June 2025 129,676 37.9298 4,918,584.74 XETRA 20 June 2025 82,952 37.9415 3,147,323.31 CBOE Europe(CEUX) The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from 01 August 2023 until and including 20 June 2025 amounts to 55,469,770 shares. Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback-program/share-buyback-program-2023. The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG. Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 24 June 2025 Daimler Truck Holding AG The Board of Management

