EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information



31.03.2026 / 13:56 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Leinfelden-Echterdingen, March 31, 2026

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

On December 1, 2025, the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG approved that in the year 2026 the dependent Group companies Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Truck España, S.L.U. acquire up to 1,550,000 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (ISIN DE000DTR0CK8, “Daimler Truck Shares”) via the stock exchange on the basis of Section 71 para. 1 No. 2, 71d German Stock Corporation Act.

The acquisition will take place in the period from April 1, 2026, to April 8, 2026, inclusive and serves the sole purpose of fulfilling the obligations arising from the employee share programs for employees of Daimler Truck AG and its subsidiaries in Germany and Spain (Art. 5 para. 2 lit. c) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 ("Regulation (EU) No 596/2014").

Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Truck España, S.L.U. will spend up to EUR 63,519,000.00 (excluding incidental costs) in total to acquire the up to 1,550,000 Daimler Truck shares (calculated on the basis of the closing price of EUR 40.98 of March 30, 2026 (XETRA)).

The buyback shall be carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 with regulatory technical standards on the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures ("Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052").

The buyback is carried out on behalf of and for the account of Daimler Truck AG and Daimler Truck España, S.L.U., in each case through the involvement of an independent credit institution. The credit institution is (in each case) obliged to carry out the acquisition of Daimler Truck shares in accordance with the above-mentioned regulations. The credit institution shall make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of Daimler Truck shares in accordance with Art. 4 para. 2 lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 independently and uninfluenced by Daimler Truck Holding AG and its Group companies. The share buyback for the operation of the employee share programs may be terminated at any time, subject to the insider law provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

The buyback will be carried out in particular in accordance with the trading conditions of Article 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and in accordance with the provisions of the employee share program. Above all, the Daimler Truck-Shares shall not be purchased at a price higher than the price of the last independent trade or (should this be higher) higher than the current highest independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the trading venue on which the purchase is made will be purchased on one trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days preceding the respective purchase date.

On March 13, 2026, Daimler Truck Holding AG announced in a disclosure pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 a share buyback program with a total volume of up to EUR 2 billion ("Share Buyback Program 2025"), which started on March 16, 2026. As part of the first tranche of the Share Buyback Program 2025, for the purposes specified in Art. 5 para. 2 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014, own shares shall be acquired for a total amount of up to EUR 400 million over a period of four to six months. During the buyback period for the employee share programs from April 1, 2026, to April 8, 2026, inclusive, no treasury shares will be purchased under the Share Buyback Program 2025.

The transactions will be disclosed in accordance with the requirements of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Daimler Truck will provide information on the progress of share buyback within the framework of the employee share program at https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/employee-share-programs and ensure that the information remains publicly available for at least five years from the date of disclosure.