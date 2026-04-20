EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG / Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information



20.04.2026 / 14:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Information on share buyback program – Report 5

In the time period from April 13, 2026, until and including April 17, 2026, a number of 298,344 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on March 13, 2026, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on March 16, 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR Trading Venue (MIC code) April 13, 2026 103,384 43.8260 4,530,907.18 Xetra April 14, 2026 28,112 43.7011 1,228,525.32 Xetra April 15, 2026 140,765 43.2151 6,083,173.55 Xetra April 16, 2026 17,411 42.3892 738,038.36 Xetra April 17, 2026 8,672 42.8545 371,634.22 Xetra

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from March 16, 2026, until and including April 17, 2026, amounts to 1,563,403 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/share-buyback-program-2025

The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.

Leinfelden-Echterdingen, April 20, 2026

Daimler Truck Holding AG

The Board of Management