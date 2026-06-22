Daimler Truck Aktie
WKN DE: DTR0CK / ISIN: DE000DTR0CK8
|
22.06.2026 14:24:14
EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Daimler Truck Holding AG
/ Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Transaction Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as amended, in its currently applicable version (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Information on share buyback program – Report 13
In the time period from June 15, 2026, until and including June 19, 2026, a number of 384,217 shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of Daimler Truck Holding AG; on March 13, 2026, Daimler Truck Holding AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR), Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on March 16, 2026.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period from March 16, 2026, until and including June 19, 2026, amounts to 4,673,214 shares.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at: https://www.daimlertruck.com/en/investors/share/share-buyback/share-buyback-program-2025
The purchase of the shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Daimler Truck Holding AG.
Leinfelden-Echterdingen, June 22, 2026
Daimler Truck Holding AG
The Board of Management
22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Daimler Truck Holding AG
|Fasanenweg 10
|70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.daimlertruck.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2351100 22.06.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Daimler Truck
|
14:24
|EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14:24
|EQS-CMS: Daimler Truck Holding AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
12:27
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zeigt sich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
12:27