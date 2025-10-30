EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.10.2025 / 11:56 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



On October 29, 2025, Deutsche Bank AG filed a report on Form 6-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the website of Deutsche Bank AG under https://www.db.com/ir/en/sec-filings-for-financial-results.htm

30.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News