EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

09.08.2023 / 15:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback 1th Interim Reporting

In the period from 02 August 2023 until and including 04 August 2023 a number of 2,961,981 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 01 August 2023 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 02 August 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)
08/02/2023 1,025,564 9.8299
08/03/2023 1,029,140 9.8646
08/04/2023 907,277 10.0308

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2023-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 02 August 2023 until and including 04 August 2023 amounts to 2,961,981 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
 

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
