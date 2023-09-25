EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback 8th Interim Reporting

In the period from 18 September 2023 until and including 22 September 2023 a number of 37,161 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 01 August 2023 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 02 August 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)
09/18/2023 - -
09/19/2023 6,220 10.0681
09/20/2023 - -
09/21/2023 26,886 10.0632
09/22/2023 4,055 10.0897

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2023-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 02 August 2023 until and including 22 September 2023 amounts to 26,256,701shares.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

