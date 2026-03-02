EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report

Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information



02.03.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 1 st Interim Reporting



In the period from 26 February 2026 until and including 27 February 2026 a number of 1,492,471 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 26 February 2026 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 26 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro) 26 February 2026 877,500 30.9502 27 February 2026 614,971 30.7301

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG:



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 26 February 2026 until and including 27 February 2026 amounts to 1,492,471 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and, if applicable, on the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU).

