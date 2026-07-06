Deutsche Bank Aktie
WKN: 514000 / ISIN: DE0005140008
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06.07.2026 16:29:03
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
/ Share Buyback – Weekly Report
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 19th Interim Reporting
In the period from 29 June 2026 until and including 3 July 2026 a number of 250,000 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 26 February 2026 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 26 February 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2026-1
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 26 February 2026 until and including 3 July 2026 amounts to 25,579,091 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and, if applicable, on the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU).
06.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2360972 06.07.2026 CET/CEST
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