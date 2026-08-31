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31.08.2026 16:33:13

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

31.08.2026 / 16:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 1st Interim Reporting

In the period from 25 August 2026 until and including 28 August 2026 a number of 1,598,066 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 24 August 2026 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 25 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
 
Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)
25 August 2026 586,095 33.1503
26 August 2026 90,376 33.9211
27 August 2026 492,854 34.6049
28 August 2026 428,741 34.7151

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG:  https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2026-2

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 25 August 2026 until and including 28 August 2026 amounts to 1,598,066 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as on the multilateral trading facilities Cboe, Turquoise and Aquis.
 

31.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com
LEI Code: 7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

 
End of News EQS News Service

2391254  31.08.2026 CET/CEST

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