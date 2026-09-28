EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report

Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information



28.09.2026 / 18:35 CET/CEST

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Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 5th Interim Reporting



In the period from 21 September 2026 until and including 25 September 2026 a number of 6,705,710 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 24 August 2026 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 25 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows: Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro) 21 September 2026 485,774 33.3288 22 September 2026 889,453 32.8753 23 September 2026 2,272,589 31.9321 24 September 2026 2,303,744 31.2505 25 September 2026 754,150 31.6388

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG:



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 25 August 2026 until and including 25 September 2026 amounts to 15,063,631 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as on the multilateral trading facilities Cboe, Turquoise and Aquis.

In the period from 21 September 2026 until and including 25 September 2026 a number of 6,705,710 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 24 August 2026 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 25 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.Shares were bought back as follows:The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2026-2 The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 25 August 2026 until and including 25 September 2026 amounts to 15,063,631 shares.The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) as well as on the multilateral trading facilities Cboe, Turquoise and Aquis.

28.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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