Deutsche Bank Aktie
WKN: 514000 / ISIN: DE0005140008
|
28.09.2026 18:39:21
EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
/ Share Buyback - Final Report
Deutsche Bank AG completes Share Buyback
In the period from 25 August 2026 until and including 25 September 2026 a number of 15,063,631 shares were bought back within the context of the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG which was disclosed on 24 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 to start on 25 August 2026 (the “Share Buyback”) as follows:
With these transactions, the Share Buyback was completed on 25 September 2026. The total number of shares, which have been bought back in the Share Buyback in the period from 25 August 2026 until and including 25 September 2026 amounts to 15,063,631 shares. This corresponds to 0.8% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was on average 33.19 Euro per share.
The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft; the shares were repurchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and, if applicable, on the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU).
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2026-2
28.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|LEI Code:
|7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2406558 28.09.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Bank AG
|
18:39
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
18:39
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18:35
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18:35
|EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
25.09.26
|Börse Europa: Euro STOXX 50 schließt in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Freundlicher Handel: LUS-DAX schlussendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|XETRA-Handel: DAX bewegt sich zum Ende des Freitagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
25.09.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX nachmittags in Grün (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Deutsche Bank AG
|08.09.26
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.26
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.09.26
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.26
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.08.26
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.09.26
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.26
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.09.26
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.08.26
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.08.26
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Warburg Research
|08.09.26
|Deutsche Bank Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.09.26
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.09.26
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.08.26
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.07.26
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|UBS AG
|07.08.26
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.07.26
|Deutsche Bank Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10.07.26
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.05.26
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.05.26
|Deutsche Bank Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Deutsche Bank AG
|31,78
|-0,81%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen fallen -- ATX schließt über 7.000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX schlussendlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte nur knapp im Minus. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit Verlusten. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Montag keine einheitliche Richtung.