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28.09.2026 18:39:21

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Final Report
Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

28.09.2026 / 18:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Bank AG completes Share Buyback

In the period from 25 August 2026 until and including 25 September 2026 a number of 15,063,631 shares were bought back within the context of the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG which was disclosed on 24 August 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 to start on 25 August 2026 (the “Share Buyback”) as follows:
 
Purchase period Aggregated volume in shares Volume weighted average price (Euro)
25 Aug 2026 – 25 Sep 2026 15,063,631 33.19

With these transactions, the Share Buyback was completed on 25 September 2026. The total number of shares, which have been bought back in the Share Buyback in the period from 25 August 2026 until and including 25 September 2026 amounts to 15,063,631 shares. This corresponds to 0.8% of the share capital. The purchase price paid at the stock exchange was on average 33.19 Euro per share.

The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft was carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft; the shares were repurchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) and, if applicable, on the multilateral trading systems Cboe (CEUX), Turquoise (TQEX), and Aquis (AQEU).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2026-2
 

28.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com
LEI Code: 7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

 
End of News EQS News Service

2406558  28.09.2026 CET/CEST

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