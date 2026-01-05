EQS-CMS: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG / Transaction in own shares

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Release of a capital market information



05.01.2026 / 08:43 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Frankfurt/Main, 5 January 2026. – In the period from 29 December 2025 up to including 2 January 2026, Deutsche Beteiligungs AG acquired 8,080 shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, which was announced in the notification of 26 February 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The following quantities were purchased:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) 29 December 2025 3,200 25.2148 30 December 2025 3,200 25.3165 31 December 2025 n.a. n.a. 1 January 2026 Bank holiday Bank holiday 2 January 2026 1,680 25.2325

The total number of shares acquired as part of this share buyback program since 3 March 2025 up to and including 2 January 2026 amounts to 446,080 shares.

The acquisition of shares in Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution commissioned by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG.

Detailed information on the transactions in accordance with Art. 2 (3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (https://www.dbag.de/shareholder-relations/share-buyback-program).